Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada’s son booked in extortion case

Former Speaker Kodela’s son asked a builder to pay Rs 17 lakh to get permission for constructing apartments in Narasaraopet.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former AP Speaker Kondela's son Dr K Sivaram (L)

Former AP Speaker Kondela's son Dr K Sivaram (L) (Photo | DrKodelaSivaram Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An extortion case was registered against former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son K Siva Ram at Narasaraopet rural police station in Guntur district on Friday. According to Narasaraopet rural SI AV Brahmam, builder K Mallikarjuna Rao of Ramireddypet in Narasaraopet was allegedly asked to pay Rs 17 lakh to Siva Ram in return to get permission for constructing apartments at Ravipadu in Narasaraopet Mandal.

In spite of submitting the required documents and fee to engineer U Venugopala Rao for constructing the apartment at Ravipadu, Rao directed him to pay the ‘K tax’ for getting the permission. Mallikarjuna refused to pay the tax and started the construction of the apartment. However, the work was stopped by panchayat secretary Bharghav and EPORD Subramanyam who told the builder that they would demolish the construction if the latter did not pay the amount to Siva Ram.

Later, the engineer introduced Mallikarjuna to Siva Ram and his PA Gutta Nagasivaprasad who demanded Rs 50,000 for each apartment. Mallikarjuna paid Rs 14 lakh, but was constantly harassed by the engineer to pay remaining Rs 3 lakh. Following which, Mallikarjuna lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered against Siva Ram, his PA and engineer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Former AP speaker Kondela Kodela Siva Prasada K Siva Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp