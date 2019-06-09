Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada’s son booked in extortion case

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An extortion case was registered against former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son K Siva Ram at Narasaraopet rural police station in Guntur district on Friday. According to Narasaraopet rural SI AV Brahmam, builder K Mallikarjuna Rao of Ramireddypet in Narasaraopet was allegedly asked to pay Rs 17 lakh to Siva Ram in return to get permission for constructing apartments at Ravipadu in Narasaraopet Mandal.

In spite of submitting the required documents and fee to engineer U Venugopala Rao for constructing the apartment at Ravipadu, Rao directed him to pay the ‘K tax’ for getting the permission. Mallikarjuna refused to pay the tax and started the construction of the apartment. However, the work was stopped by panchayat secretary Bharghav and EPORD Subramanyam who told the builder that they would demolish the construction if the latter did not pay the amount to Siva Ram.

Later, the engineer introduced Mallikarjuna to Siva Ram and his PA Gutta Nagasivaprasad who demanded Rs 50,000 for each apartment. Mallikarjuna paid Rs 14 lakh, but was constantly harassed by the engineer to pay remaining Rs 3 lakh. Following which, Mallikarjuna lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered against Siva Ram, his PA and engineer.