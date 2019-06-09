Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu resigns from Jana Sena to join BJP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections on Jana Sena party ticket from Prathipadu in Guntur district resigned from the party on Saturday. In his resignation letter, Ravela mentioned that he was quitting the party due to personal reasons.

The former TDP leader contested on Jana Sena ticket but lost to YSRCP candidate Mekathoti Sucharita in the recently-concluded elections. Ravela called on BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday. He will join BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati on Sunday.