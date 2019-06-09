On day one as CM, Jagan Mohan showers sops on Andhra employees, scribes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After taking oath as Chief Minister on May 30, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi for the first time on Saturday and occupied his chambers in the first floor at 8.39 a.m. amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.

Immediately after taking his seat, the Chief Minister signed three files — one related to the enhancement of wages to ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, another seeking Centre’s nod for the Anantapur express highway and the last one on health insurance scheme for journalists.

On his arrival, Jagan got a rousing reception from the employees.

On the very first day at office, Jagan showered several sops on the employees.

He announced 27 per cent Interim Relief (IR) to employees, promised to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and enhance the wages of contract workers.

Later, the employees felicitated the new Chief Minister. On the occasion, Jagan assured that the long-pending demand of increasing IR will be discussed in the first Cabinet meeting.

“The CPS issue will also be taken up in the first Cabinet meeting. Salary of contract workers will be enhanced,’’ the CM promised.

He also promised to enhance the wages of outsourcing staff and said he would take a favourable decision with regard to allotment of house sites to employees.

