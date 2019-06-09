Home States Andhra Pradesh

Southwest monsoon to hit Andhra earlier than expected

After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, IMD reports that conditions are favourable for southwest monsoon to hit South Coastal AP by June 11.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purpopses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala, conditions are turning favourable to show its impact in Andhra Pradesh during the next few days. On Saturday evening, the influence of pre-monsoon showers witnessed light to moderate rains in some parts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.

After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, IMD reports that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon to South Coastal AP by June 11 and to North Coastal AP by June 15. Though this year the monsoon is delayed by eight days in AP, the monsoon is expected to be normal in all the areas.
“This year the southwest monsoon rains are expected to be 97 per cent from June to September.

The rains would be near normal in Coastal Andhra  Pradesh and Rayalaseema,” said IMD director YK Reddy. Meanwhile, during the movement of southwest monsoon belt from south to north, there will be thunderstorm activity and rains at several parts, which are called as pre-monsoon showers.

“Heavy rain is likely lash isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts and thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in South Coastal AP in the next 24 hours,” said the IMD official.

