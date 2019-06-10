Home States Andhra Pradesh

Trying to stop illegal sand transportation, Kadapa revenue officials end up in hospital

Siddavatam VRO Arif and Village Revenue Assistant Venkatapati rushed to S Rajampet in two-wheeler after a tip-off to stop sand mafia.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

One of the injured revenue officials at Kadap government hospital.

One of the injured revenue officials at Kadap government hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two revenue officials were injured when they tried to stop illegal sand transportation from River Penna in Siddavatam mandal, exposing the thriving sand mafia in Kadapa district. While chasing a sand-laden tractor, the officials’ two-wheeler was hit from the rear by the driver.

According to information, Siddavatam Village Revenue Officer Arif and Village Revenue Assistant Venkatapati rushed to S Rajampet after a tip-off. They followed the tractor and were able to stop it at Siddavatam, where the vehicle owners, Pratap Reddy, Venkataramana and Subbarayadu, picked up an argument with the officials. Without heeding to their instructions, the owners hurled abuses and let the tractor move towards Kadapa. The officials chased the tractor again and overtook it.  

The driver rammed their two-wheeler from behind. However, the tractor overturned after it hit an electric pole while trying to flee. The driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. The officials suffered injuries on their hands and legs, and were shifted to Kadapa government hospital in an ambulance.Police have registered a case.

Mafia thrives in State

Sand mafia is thriving in the State and there have been several instances of officials, who muster courage to stop the illegal activity, being attacked by unscrupulous elements with impunity. Crores of rupees reportedly change hands in the sand business.

