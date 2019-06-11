Home States Andhra Pradesh

75,000 quintal paddy seeds ready for sale, says Srikakulam Collector

A bag containing 30 kg of seeds will be sold at Rs 660 in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Seeds Corporation.

Srikakulam collector K Dhanunjaya Reddy

Srikakulam collector K Dhanunjaya Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Monday said paddy seeds have been made available at all Mandal headquarters in the district. The administration has placed an indent for 75,000 quintal of seeds to meet the needs of farmers in the district.  

Speaking to media persons here, he said, “We started distributing paddy seeds on subsidy to the farmers by following the biometric system. A bag containing 30 kg of seeds will be sold at Rs 660 in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Seeds Corporation.

“As the sale of 1001 variety seed has been banned, we are planning to provide alternative varieties such as 1075 and 7029 across the district”, he added.  Orders have been issued to all private dealers to stop sales of seeds.

