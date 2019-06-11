Home States Andhra Pradesh

Facebook comments against Modi, Jagan posted from fake profile, says TDP spokesperson 

TDP spokesperson Yamini Sharma submitted her complaint with additional DGP and requested him to take action against the guilty.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Yamini Sharma with former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | @YaminiSharmaTdp, Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma lodged a complaint in the DGP office alleging that her fake Facebook profiles were created where comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were posted on Monday.

Yamini Sharma submitted her complaint with additional DGP Ravishankar Ayyanar and requested him to take action against the guilty, who she said violated the rights of a woman and an individual.

Addressing the media, Sharma came down heavily on her tormentors for commenting against the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in an offensive language through her fake profiles and warned of starting a social movement for women suffering from social media abuse and impersonation.She also expressed her anger on the guilty for morphing her photos and posting it online.

“By creating my fake profiles on Facebook under the names of Yamini Sadineni and others related names, accused are tarnishing my image as well as that of my family members. I am being trolled on social media for no reason and this should stop immediately,” she said.

Yamini added that she is not the only victim of online abuses and morphing of photographs as many other
women too face the similar problems.

“I requested both police and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the issue seriously and tighten laws so that fear is instilled among people who indulge in such activities that damage the image of women in the society,” the Telugu Desam Party leader added.

