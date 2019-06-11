Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon likely to be delayed further in Andhra Pradesh, thunderstorm possible in next 24 hours

For the next 24 hours heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts of coastal AP.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With deep depression over Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, IMD officials expect delay in southwest monsoon hitting Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the monsoon has further advanced into other parts of Bay of Bengal, but very slowly. The monsoon that is expected to hit South Coastal Andhra Pradesh by June 11 might be delayed slightly.

On Monday, several parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema witnessed cloudy weather and light rains at isolated places.  

According to the IMD officials, “Under the influence of pre-monsoon showers, there will be thunderstorms and cloudy sky at many places. However, the deep depression in Arabian Sea which is likely to move  north-northwestward will affect the monsoon. There would likely be a delay in monsoon rains in Andhra Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, for the next 24 hours heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts of coastal Andhra  Pradesh and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds  in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

