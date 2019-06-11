Valuables worth Rs 4 lakh recovered from Visakhapatnam robber

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police arrested Sakala Sreenu of Visakhapatnam on Sunday and recovered gold ornaments, silver articles, brass idol of Krishna, four TVs, a cellphone, Honda Activa and other valuables worth Rs 4 lakh from him.

Producing the arrested before the media here on Monday, YV Ramanakumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crimes), said Sreenu, an old offender, was involved in several crimes in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram. Sreenu also served jail sentence earlier. Soon after his release from jail, he resumed committing thefts.