Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni targets Umamaheswara Rao for poll debacle in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) took to Facebook again to target his party. This time, he trained his guns on former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Kesineni, referring to Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) finding a berth in Jagan’s Cabinet, posted that the latter should be indebted to Umamaheswara Rao lifelong for making him a minister.

With his fresh Facebook post, Kesineni made it clear that Kodali Nani had resigned from the TDP due to the troubles created by Devineni. It is said he held Uma responsible for party’s poll debacle in Krishna district through the post.