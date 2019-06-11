Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni targets Umamaheswara Rao for poll debacle in Krishna
In a Facebook post, MP Kesineni made it clear that he holds Devineni Umamaheswara Rao responsible for TDP’s poll debacle in Krishna district.
Published: 11th June 2019 10:29 AM | Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:29 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) took to Facebook again to target his party. This time, he trained his guns on former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Kesineni, referring to Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) finding a berth in Jagan’s Cabinet, posted that the latter should be indebted to Umamaheswara Rao lifelong for making him a minister.
With his fresh Facebook post, Kesineni made it clear that Kodali Nani had resigned from the TDP due to the troubles created by Devineni. It is said he held Uma responsible for party’s poll debacle in Krishna district through the post.