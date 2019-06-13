Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government planning to appoint brand ambassador for tourism

The Andhra Pradesh government would encourage investors in the tourism sector and will give them approvals online.

Published: 13th June 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivasa Rao

Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivasa Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that many States such as Kerala, Goa and Uttarakhand are earning good revenue from tourism, Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivas has observed that opportunities are aplenty for AP in the sector.

“The long coast line and several tourism spots in the State will help generate good revenue. There are also possibilities for development of spiritual, cultural, hill and beach tourism in the State,’’ he said.

Speaking to media after conducting a review with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Srinivas said the government was planning to appoint a brand ambassador for promotion of AP tourism.

Underscoring the need for development tourism spots in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati, he said the government would encourage investors in the sector and will give them approvals online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp