Andhra Pradesh government planning to appoint brand ambassador for tourism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that many States such as Kerala, Goa and Uttarakhand are earning good revenue from tourism, Minister for Tourism and Culture Avanthi Srinivas has observed that opportunities are aplenty for AP in the sector.

“The long coast line and several tourism spots in the State will help generate good revenue. There are also possibilities for development of spiritual, cultural, hill and beach tourism in the State,’’ he said.

Speaking to media after conducting a review with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Srinivas said the government was planning to appoint a brand ambassador for promotion of AP tourism.

Underscoring the need for development tourism spots in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati, he said the government would encourage investors in the sector and will give them approvals online.