Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham seeks release of funds by government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham (APRS) has appealed the State government to release pending funds for the farm loan waiver announced by the Telugu Desam government. It has also urged the State government to take steps to implement the YSR Rythu Bharosa from July, instead of October, and to extend the investment support scheme to tenant farmers.

In a press release on Wednesday, APRS president P Ramachandraiah said, “The fourth and fifth phase payments of farm loan waiver have not been made. Since banks don’t lend new loans unless previous debts are cleared, we request the government to release the pending funds.”