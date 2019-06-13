Andhra Pradesh schools reopen after vacation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After schools in the State reopened on Wednesday, officials concerned have decided to run the institutions only for half working days due to prevailing heat wave conditions.

On the first day of the new academic session, textbooks and uniforms were distributed to the students. According to information, 85 per cent of the total 2.07 crore textbooks were already dispatched. ‘Rajanna Badi Bata’, a four-day programme, was also initiated in all government schools.

Changes from this academic year