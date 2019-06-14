Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan may review Amaravati next week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to hold a review meeting on Amaravati next week after the conclusion of the Assembly proceedings. In the meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to detail the vision of his government for the capital region and deliberate on the way forward.

Even though a review of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) was scheduled on June 6, it was indefinitely postponed. Sources said that the scheduled meeting was pushed to a later date to buy time for deciding on how to go about the construction of the capital.

“The CM is likely to hold the review meeting next week as the advisory posts have been filled and new APCRDA officials have taken charge,” a source said.After the scheduled meeting got postponed, Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana visited APCRDA office on June 10 to take stock of the progress made so far.

Newly-appointed commissioner P Lakshminarasimham and additional commissioner K Vijaya gave him a presentation on the status of the various projects. Speaking after the review, the minister, without going into specifics, said that his government will continue development of Amaravati.

Soon after winning the polls, Jagan had dubbed Amaravati as a scam and called its development a ‘catch-22 situation’. He also alleged that the former government was indulged in insider trading and bought lands in the capital at nominal prices. The officials are also awaiting a clear picture on the capital construction.