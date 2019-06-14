Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan may review Amaravati next week

The CM is likely to detail the vision of his government for the capital region and deliberate on the way forward during the review.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | @ysjagan/instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to hold a review meeting on Amaravati next week after the conclusion of the Assembly proceedings. In the meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to detail the vision of his government for the capital region and deliberate on the way forward.

Even though a review of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) was scheduled on June 6, it was indefinitely postponed. Sources said that the scheduled meeting was pushed to a later date to buy time for deciding on how to go about the construction of the capital. 

“The CM is likely to hold the review meeting next week as the advisory posts have been filled and new APCRDA officials have taken charge,” a source said.After the scheduled meeting got postponed, Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana visited APCRDA office on June 10 to take stock of the progress made so far.

Newly-appointed commissioner P Lakshminarasimham and additional commissioner K Vijaya gave him a presentation on the status of the various projects. Speaking after the review, the minister, without going into specifics, said that his government will continue development of Amaravati.

Soon after winning the polls, Jagan had dubbed Amaravati as a scam and called its development a ‘catch-22 situation’. He also alleged that the former government was indulged in insider trading and bought lands in the capital at nominal prices. The officials are also awaiting a clear picture on the capital construction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Amaravati CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp