Andhra Pradesh government approves budget release for agriculture schemes

The AP government accorded administrative sanction for budget release orders for a few agriculture and marketing schemes from the BE provision 2019-20.  

Published: 14th June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | @ysjagan/instagram)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday gave administrative sanction for budget release orders regarding a few important agriculture and marketing schemes. 

It accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 1,25,00,00,000 from the BE provision 2019-20 in relaxation of quarterly regulation towards meeting the expenditure for implementation of components i.e., financial assistance for procurement of agricultural machinery and equipment and establishment farm machinery bank for custom hiring under “Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM)”. 

Administrative sanction was also accorded for an amount of Rs 100,69,00,000 towards revolving fund for procurement of pulses on behalf of NAFED/FCI., by A.P. Markfed with a condition to reimburse the same to the government as and when Markfed gets reimbursement from FCI or NAFED after completion of procurement process. 

The State government also accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 60,51,85,000 from the BE provision 2019-20 in relaxation of quarterly regulation towards meeting expenditure for implementation of RKVY – RAFTAAR during 2019-20 and for an amount of  Rs 1,06,84,15,000 as additional funds by way of pending adjustment in final Budget 2019-20 for implementation of RKVY –RAFTAAR for the same period.

Administrative sanction was also accorded for an amount of Rs 66,66,00,000 for the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project (APDMP).

