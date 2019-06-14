Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon to hit Andhra Pradesh only by June 16: IMD

Districts of Coastal AP are likely to witness both thunderstorms and heatwave conditions over the next three days. 

Eluru road in Vijayawada wears a deserted look on Thursday as temperatures go north. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has predicted that southwest monsoon is likely to reach the State only after June 16. As per the IMD forecast, districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness both thunderstorms and heatwave conditions over the next three days. 

Moderate heatwave conditions were witnessed in the south coastal districts, with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degree Celsius. According to IMD, nine places across the State witnessed moderate to severe heatwave conditions on Thursday.

Maximum temperatures recorded in the nine locations were 3-5.7 degree Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at Machilipatnam at 42.5 degree Celsius, closely followed by Jangamaheswarapuram at 42 degree Celsius.

IMD, Hyderabad senior weather forecasting officer Raja Rao said, “The moisture from the land and the monsoon winds were drawn towards the cyclone. We expect the arrival of monsoon by June 16. Till then, temperatures will be high and heatwave conditions will prevail.”

