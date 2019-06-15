Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan pitches for Special Category Status in Niti Aayog meet

Stating that his government has inherited a near-empty treasury, Jagan, explained why Special Status is vital for the state.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Special Category Status (SCS) as a lifeline for the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised the issue of the issue of the coveted SCS to the State and explained its importance in the 5th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister explained the sorry economic state of Andhra Pradesh, which he said is burdened under heavy debts and lacks employment opportunities.

Stating that his government has inherited a near-empty treasury, Jagan, explained why Special Status is vital for the state. At the time of the state bifurcation, in the Rajya Sabha, Special Category Status was promised to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh. The same was even assured in the previous election manifesto of BJP, he recalled.

Supporting his argument, he presented the copy of the UPA government's cabinet meeting decision giving the Special Status to Andhra Pradesh. He also submitted the letter of the then Planning Commission member and member of the 14th Finance Commission Abhijit Sen explaining that Special Category Status was not scraped.

Jagan said as against the estimates of the 14th Finance Commission that the revenue deficit of AP would be 22,113 crores between 2015 and 2020, the revenue deficit in the last five years was Rs 66,362 crore. On the other hand for the same period neighbouring Telangana has revenue surplus of Rs 1.18 lakh crore, he pointed out.  

He said in the financial year 2015-16, the per capita income of Telangana stood at Rs 14,414, while it was just Rs 8,397 in Andhra Pradesh. He further pointed out that Hyderabad is economically developed while none of the cities in Andhra Pradesh are economically developed.

Drawing the attention of the meeting to the fact that Andhra Pradesh was having a debt burden of Rs 97,000 crore at the time of bifurcation in 2014, which increased to Rs 2.58 lakh crore in 2018-19, which is forcing the government to pay Rs 20,000 crore as interest and Rs 20,000 crore as principal for clearing the debt.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is an agro-based economy, which is bereft of industrialization, the Chief Minister said Special Status once implemented will help the state get investments, incentives, concessions and certain exemptions like income tax. "Per capita grant to special category states is Rs 5,573 crore whereas Andhra Pradesh received only Rs 3,428 crore," he pointed out.

He emphasised the state needs super speicality hopsitals, five star hotels, manufacturing industries, high -value service industries such as IT, premier institutions of higher education and research to transform the economic architecture of the state, which is only possible with SCS.

In Andhra Pradesh, where due to decreasing job opportunities, youth from the state are migrating and the unemployment is increasing, hence it is imperative that the Union Government of India give special status to the state, he said.

Jagan also urged the Centre to come to the rescue of farmers in the state, who have been facing problems for years now. He raised the issues of minimum support price, Central Government’s help to education and health sectors, housing for poor among others on the occasion. He also explained about the reforms taken up by the State Government.

Jagan, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, on the same day has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and pitched for the Special Status to the State. On the occasion, he reiterated that until it is achieved, he will be raising the issue of Special Status to the state on every occasion and at every forum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCS Special Category Status Andhra Pradesh SCS YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh NITI Aayog NITI Aayog meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp