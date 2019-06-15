Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Adikavi Nannaya University initiates action against five unrecognised colleges

The unregistered colleges include- Sri Surya Degree College, Vijaya Jyothi Women’s Degree College, Ramya Degree College, Tripura College, and Sri Hanumantaraya college.

Published: 15th June 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 12:08 PM

Adikavi Nannaya University foundation stone

Adikavi Nannaya University foundation stone (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University registrar S Teki has said that action has been initiated against five unrecognised colleges in East Godavari district. 

Speaking to the media at the university campus here on Friday, he listed out the colleges which were not recognised by the university.

They include Sri Surya Degree College, Vijaya Jyothi Women’s Degree College in Yarravaram, Ramya Degree College in Gollalamamidada, Tripura College in Tondangi, and Sri Hanumantaraya College in Pithapuram.

He also appealed to the parents to verify the antecedents of the institutions before admitting their wards.

Teki further said that it has come to the notice of the university authorities that some recognised colleges have been encouraging the unrecognised ones to conduct courses and added that strict action would be taken against both. 

Any college in East and West Godavari districts can function only with the affiliation of Adikavi Nannaya University, the registrar added. 

