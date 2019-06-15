Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's remarks condemned

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Condemning the remarks of former Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, that members of Sand Lorry Owners Association are filing false cases against his family members, the former alleged that his son Kodela Siva Ram forcibly took away 400 trucks of sand after threatening them.

The association members on Friday released a statement that family members of the former Speaker are threatening them to supply sand for their buildings in Sattenapalli, Gollapadu, Guntur and Narasaraopet. They also sought protection from the police.