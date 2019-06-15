Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wait of trapped Vizag youths in Malaysia gets longer  

The youth, cheated by an agent promising jobs, were rescued by Malaysia Telugu Expats’ Association following a report published in TNIE. 

Published: 15th June 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Trapped Vizag youths in Malaysia.

Trapped Vizag youths in Malaysia.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Change of government in Andhra Pradesh has delayed the return of Vizag youth trapped in Malyasia.

The youth, cheated by an agent promising jobs, were rescued by Malaysia Telugu Expats’ Association following a report published in TNIE. 

After they were rescued, M Venku Naidu, M Mahesh, M Sriniu and M Girish, all from Rajam in Butchaiahpeta mandal, were provided accommodation in an apartment at Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur.

The association also rescued three more persons, including agent Dhana Sekhar, trapped in Malaysia. Later,  they were shifted to Indian High Commission shelter at Kuala Lumpur.

So as to pave way for their return to India, the association has arranged white passports for them as their original passports were allegedly destroyed by their employer. 

However, the release of grants by APNRT Society for facilitating their return got delayed as its director resigned after the YSRC government romped to power in AP.

Otherwise, the youth would have been in their home town now, Malaysia Telugu Expats’ Association media coordinator B Madan Mohan told TNIE over phone.  

Had there been two more days’ time ahead of  general election results, funds would have been released by the APNRT Society.

Following the change of government, APNRT Director Rajasekhar has resigned and now his incumbent has to take a decision regarding release of grants for the youth, Madan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag Andhra Pradesh Malaysia Vizag boys trapped in Malaysia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp