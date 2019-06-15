Wait of trapped Vizag youths in Malaysia gets longer  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Change of government in Andhra Pradesh has delayed the return of Vizag youth trapped in Malyasia.

The youth, cheated by an agent promising jobs, were rescued by Malaysia Telugu Expats’ Association following a report published in TNIE.

After they were rescued, M Venku Naidu, M Mahesh, M Sriniu and M Girish, all from Rajam in Butchaiahpeta mandal, were provided accommodation in an apartment at Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur.

The association also rescued three more persons, including agent Dhana Sekhar, trapped in Malaysia. Later, they were shifted to Indian High Commission shelter at Kuala Lumpur.

So as to pave way for their return to India, the association has arranged white passports for them as their original passports were allegedly destroyed by their employer.

However, the release of grants by APNRT Society for facilitating their return got delayed as its director resigned after the YSRC government romped to power in AP.

Otherwise, the youth would have been in their home town now, Malaysia Telugu Expats’ Association media coordinator B Madan Mohan told TNIE over phone.

Had there been two more days’ time ahead of general election results, funds would have been released by the APNRT Society.

Following the change of government, APNRT Director Rajasekhar has resigned and now his incumbent has to take a decision regarding release of grants for the youth, Madan said.