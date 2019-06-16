Home States Andhra Pradesh

Do not compromise on Special Category Status, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan tells his MPs

CM Jagan asked them not to compromise on the Special Category Status and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets party MPs at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets party MPs at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC party MPs are gearing up to raise the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament Session, which will commence on  June 17. 

It may be recalled that five YSRC MPs had resigned from the previous Lok Sabha in protest against the failure of the Centre to grant SCS to the State.   

Strategies to be adopted in both  Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were discussed in the YSRC Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by Chief Minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi on Saturday. All the 22 party Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha members participated in the meeting. 

Reminding the party MPs that the YSRC is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha with 22 MPs, Jagan asked them to effectively utilise the number advantage for highlighting the problems and needs of Andhra Pradesh.

He asked them not to compromise on the Special Category Status and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. They were asked to strive to protect the interests of the State at any cost. Jagan also asked his MPs to behave in the House in a dignified manner, while observing that language will not be an issue for them as most of the MPs are highly educated and young. 

It was decided that each of the 22 MPs will be formed into sub-groups and asked them to monitor one or two ministries apart from striving for funds from those ministries to the State and pursuing the pending issues that are related to the State.

They were advised to choose the participation in Parliament Standing Committee based on their interest and needs of the Lok Sabha constituency they represent.

“We were asked to put in every effort for achieving Special Category Status and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. Our leader has asked us not to compromise on the interests of the State and follow the directions and advice of YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy and Lok Sabha floor leader P Mithun Reddy,” Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh said. 

HDK calls on Jagan

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called on Jagan at the latter’s residence in New Delhi. Party leaders said it was a courtesy call. “Got the privilege to meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri HD Kumaraswamy. Looking forward to more such occasions,” Jagan wrote on his Facebook page, sharing a pic of him along with HDK. 

