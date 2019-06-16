Heatwave to prevail across Andhra Pradesh till June 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though it is mid-June, heatwave conditions are still prevailing across the State. On Saturday, North Coastal Andhra districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while moderate heatwave conditions prevailed in South Coastal AP. The maximum temperature at several places touched above 46 degree Celsius.

According to the warning issued by Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), coastal districts are likely to turn hotter due to change in weather conditions. Many places in Coastal and North Andhra districts may record temperature above 45 degree Celsius.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts are likely to experience high temperature in the coming days. Due to the drastic dip in moisture in the air, heatwave conditions are likely to intensify in the State and continue up to June 18.

On Saturday, Kanimeraka village in Bondapalle Mandal of Vizianagaram district recorded the highest temperature of 46.2 degree Celsius followed by Vechalam village in Deverpalle Mandal of Visakhapatnam with 45.98 degree Celsius. As many as 13 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) recorded temperature ranging from 45 to 47 degree Celsius and 124 AWS recorded temperature between 43 and 45 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, 10 places across the State -- Tuni, Bapatla, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Narasapur, Ongole, Jangamaheswarapuram and Vijayawada -- witnessed severe heatwave conditions. In these 10 places, the maximum temperature recorded was between 5 and 8.5 degree Celsius above normal. Tuni in East Godavari district recorded the highest temperature deviation of 8.5 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Tirupati witnessed moderate heatwave conditions with maximum temperature of 3.9 to 4.6 degree Celsius above normal.

Going by the IMD report, the maximum temperature of 44.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Tuni followed by Jangamaheswarapuram with 43.6 degree Celsius.

Speaking to TNIE, Raja Rao, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD Hyderabad, said, “The moisture content on the land was drawn by the cyclonic storm and even the monsoon winds were carried away by the cyclonic storm, resulting in the delay of monsoon arrival in the State. We are expecting that the monsoon will be set in after June 18. Till then, due to the prevalence of dry weather conditions and lack of moisture content, the temperature will be high and heatwave conditions will prevail across the State.” RTGS weather experts predicted that the monsoon is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh on June 18 or 19.