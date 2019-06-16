Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP raises concern over Chandrababu Naidu’s security after airport frisking

TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy found fault with the attitude of both the governments over the security of Naidu.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel frisked TDP president Chandrababu Naidu in Gannavaram airport.

A security personnel frisked TDP president Chandrababu Naidu in Gannavaram airport. (Photo | IamNaveenKapoor/Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders on Saturday condemned the alleged negligent attitude of Centre and State government towards ensuring security to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Objections from the TDP came a day after security personnel frisked Naidu in Gannavaram airport and did not allow his vehicles to enter the airport, forcing the former chief minister to proceed in a common vehicle along with other passengers to board the flight.

In a release on Saturday, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy found fault with the attitude of both the governments over the security of Naidu, one of the senior-most politicians in the country.

“After extending Z+ security cover to Naidu, it is unfair on the part of the governments to reduce security to him within days after the declaration of election results. Both the Centre and AP government should give up the attitude as people will not support such acts,’’ he said and cautioned that irresponsibility over Naidu’s security is not at all good.

Meanwhile, resenting the ‘humiliation’ caused to Naidu in Vijayawada airport, TDP MLAs of Visakhapatnam city Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Vasupalli Ganesh along with their followers staged a half-naked protest in the Port City and raised slogans against the government.

YSRC mla jogi ramesh hits back

Taking exception to the TDP leaders’ statements that Naidu was insulted by subjecting to the security check at Gannavaram Airport and that his security was compromised, Pedana YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh said that Chandrababu Naidu is aware of the rules at the airport, but his party leaders seem to be ignorant of them. He claimed that only three people — veteran BJP leader LK Advani, former Assam chief minister Praful Kumar Mohanta and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi —were exempted from security checks at the airport

