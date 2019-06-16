Yoga helps to regain lost lung capacity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With air pollution as the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, ill effects of the polluted air we breathe and the many health complications it causes in the human body, are being understood by both the world powers and the common people alike. While there maybe quite little that a regular urban dweller can do to reduce pollution in a city, he/she can choose how to reduce its impact on their individual bodies. Yoga masters are now stressing on breathing exercises to relieve the ill-effects of pollution on the lungs and other respiratory organs of the body.

According to Devadas Chauhan, a 76-year-old yoga master who has been practicing and teaching yoga for the last 32 years, the ancient practice of yoga caters to the three key components of a human body. “For the external body we have asanas, for internal organs we have pranayamam and for the mind we need to do dhyanamam,” said Chauhan.

For internal organs like lungs, respiratory tract, nostrils and windpipe, which are impacted by respiratory diseases like asthma, bronchitis, respiratory tract infection, Chauhan recommends incorporation of pranayamam into the regular yoga routine.

“A lung in its natural form has a capacity of nearly 5 litres. However, in a regular person the amount of oxygen intake is just 1/5th -- that is 1 litre. Among patients with respiratory conditions, it is even lower. And with the mixing of carbon dioxide, conditions like breathlessness and discomfort can begin,” explains Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, 15-20 minutes of pranayamam in the morning ensures the lung capacity is utilised optimally when the air is fresh early in the day. “Ideally, these must be added to the yoga routine along with meditation and asanas. However, they can be done individually to increase oxygen intake of the lungs or to get rid of the lethargic feeling,” he said. He also listed four other popular asanas that target the chest, circulation of blood while helping to alleviate the stress caused by respiratory conditions—Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Uttanpadasana, Sarvangasana.

Basic breathing exercises of pranayama

Bhastrika Pranayama

Sit straight in padmasana, relax shoulders.

Close left nostril with a finger. Inhale and exhale consecutively, with force from the right nostril.Breathe in deeply and then push out the breathe out with force. The force must ensure movement of the stomach and diaphragm

Anulom Vilom

Sit straight with your shoulders relaxed. Close the right nostril with your right thumb and inhale slowly from left to fill up your lungs. Now, exhale slowly from the right nostril. Repeat with the other nostril

Kapalbhati

Sit straight, relax the shoulders. Inhale deeply with both nostrils up to lung capacity. Go on exhaling, simultaneously pulling the stomach inwards to push out all the carbon dioxide

Nadi Shodhanana

Sit straight, relax the shoulders. Close the left nostril, inhale from the right one, which is the Surya Nadi to generate warmth in the body. Breathe in and out rapidly. Next, repeat the same with the left nostril—the Chandra Nadi to cool the body. This helps clear the nasal passage and revive the left and right sides of body.

