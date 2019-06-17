Krishna district police arrested 53 persons for sale of gutka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying the drive against sale of banned tobacco products such as khaini, gutka and pan masala, Krishna district police arrested 53 persons and lodged 35 cases for sale and stockpiling of the tobacco porducts, seizing Rs 1 lakh worth gutka during two-day surprise checks that concluded on Sunday.

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Ravindranath Babu warned of enlisting the traders who are found selling banned tobacco products as rowdy-sheets.

“If a person is caught selling or stocking banned tobacco products for the second time, we will enlist him as rowdy-sheet,” the SP said.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to all the police officials regarding this. Depending on the number of cases registered against the traders, necessary measures will be taken to ostracise the accused from the society,” Ravindranath Babu added.

He sought cooperation from the public for putting an end to the menace.