Andhra Pradesh to experience severe heatwave for next 48 hrs, warns IMD

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued severe heatwave warnings for the next 48 hours in all districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Several places in both North and South Coastal districts recorded temperatures above 45 degree Celsius on Sunday, according to the observations made by the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

Tanguturu town in Prakasam district recorded the highest temperature of 45.60 degree Celsius, followed by Sivakodu of Razole mandal of East Godavari district with 45.57 degree Celsius. Thirty-five Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) recorded temperature between 44-46 degree Celsius and 231 AWS recorded between 42-44 degree Celsius.

The RTGS also issued a heatwave warning and predicted that Coastal districts would sizzle with maximum temperatures of above 45 degree Celsius for the next two days. Most places in Coastal, North Coastal districts may record temperatures between 45 and 46 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, Tuni, Bapatla, Kavali, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Narsapur and Jangamaheswarapuram witnessed severe heat wave conditions with maximum temperatures recording between 5- 6 degree Celsius above normal.

Similarly, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati witnessed moderate heatwave conditions, where the maximum temperature was between 3.4-4.8 degree Celsius above normal. Going by the IMD recordings, the maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram.

Speaking to TNIE, Raja Rao, senior weather forecasting officer, IMD Hyderabad, said, “The moisture content on the land was very less, due to which people feel more heat and hot winds though the temperature was just a little high. Due to the prevalence of dry weather conditions, heatwave is still continuing and the things will be normalised after the arrival of monsoon, which is expected after June 18.”

Currently, southwest monsoon has further advanced to several parts of the country. The upper air cyclonic circulation between 4.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast persists and a low pressure area is likely to develop over North Bay of Bengal during the next 4 to ­5 days, resulting in monsoon showers in the State.

Half-day schools

Vijayawada: With no let up in heatwave conditions in the State, the school education department on Sunday extended till June 22 half-day schools.