Two realtors charred to death after coming into contact with snapped high tension wires

The incident took place in Venkatapuram village of Pulivendula when the two realtors were going around a newly laid real estate venture on a two-wheeler.

Published: 17th June 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

live wire

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two real estate businessmen were charred to death after they accidentally came in contact with snapped high tension wires in Pulivendula mandal of Kadapa district on Monday.

The incident took place in Venkatapuram village of Pulivendula when the two realtors were going around a newly laid real estate venture on a two-wheeler. They did not notice a high tension wire that got snapped lying unattended on the road and drove their vehicle over it. As the vehicle came in contact with the live wire, the duo suffered shock and the two-wheeler also caught fire.

Before a fire tender reached the place and doused the flames, the two realtors got charred to death.

The realtors were identified as P Pratap Reddy (39) of Lingala Mandal and K Goverdhan Reddy (40) of Vemula Mandal.

