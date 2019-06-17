Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to have women and tribal police battalions soon, says, Home Minister Sucharitha

Toll-free number to be set up to enable women to lodge their complaints directly with DGP headquarters for speedy justice 

Published: 17th June 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State police, which formed dedicated women’s protection wings such as Mahila Rakshak and Sthree Shakthi, is mulling creation of a special women’s battalion to provide more job opportunities to women. A separate tribal battalion is also on the cards, according to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

Addressing the media after formally assuming charge as the Home Minister in her chambers in the Secretariat on Sunday, Sucharitha said a dedicated toll-free number will also be set up soon for women to lodge their complaints directly with the DGP headquarters. She also stressed the need for bringing reforms in the police department and policing by strengthening the present laws so that the perpetrators of crime are punished.

The first woman Home Minister of the State said the recruitment notification for four battalions -- two women and two tribals -- will be issued soon. After the State bifurcation, the Andhra Pradesh police were short of personnel and subsequently the Central government gave its nod to raise four battalions. The matter has been pending due to the negligence of previous TDP regime, she said.

“A decision will be taken soon on issuance of notification to raise women’s and tribal battalions after discussing the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a first of its kind initiative, we are going to raise battalions comprising tribals and women. Candidates from tribal areas in the State will be selected for the tribal battalion,” the Home Minister said.

Reiterating that the YSRC government is committed to the safety of women and creating a friendly environment in police stations, Sucharitha said that staff in the police stations need to welcome people politely and instil confidence among them that justice will be rendered.

“There are instances where women are afraid of visiting police stations to lodge their complaints. Creating a safe environment and security for the vulnerable sections of the society is our priority,” Sucharitha said.
Explaining the welfare initiatives taken by the YSRC government for the police, she said, “In a fortnight, weekly-off will be implemented across the State so that every police officer can spend time with his/her family.”

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharitha Andhra Pradesh tribal police Andhra Pradesh police battalions

