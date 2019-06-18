Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh NEET results out, 85 per cent pass

results

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and  Dr NTR University of Health Sciences officials released the State list of NEET results.

From AP, a total of 46,718 candidates appeared for the test and 40,381 qualified registering a pass percentage of 85. Qureshi Asra from Kadapa who got 16th rank in NEET all India level, topped the State list, followed by Pilli Bhanu Siva Teja (40th rank), and S Sri Nandan Reddy (42nd rank). The State list was uploaded on NTRUHS website. Counselling is likely to start in the last week of June or in the first week of July.

Nani vows to develop State as ‘Arogya AP’

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) took charge as Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education in the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday. Speaking after taking charge, the Minister said he would strive to develop the State as the destination for the best healthcare services in the country and turn it ‘Arogya Andhra Pradesh’. 

