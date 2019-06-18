Doctors boycott OPD duties in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In response to the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the doctors and medicos, on Monday, staged a protest march here at the Ruia Government General Hospital condemning the attacks on doctors in Kolkata.

Under the banner of IMA, Tirupati branch and the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Tirupati Chapter, doctors wearing black badges and took part in a rally. Organisers of the protest said the government doctors and medicos of Ruia hospital boycotted outpatient duties in the first hours, whereas private doctors will boycott work for 24 hours from 6 am Monday till 6 am on Tuesday.

Addressing the protest march, IMA Tirupati branch president Dr G Parthasarathi Reddy lamented that every day there was an attack on doctors somewhere in the country. He urged the government to enact stricter laws to take stringent action against the attackers.