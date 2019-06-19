Funds for Navaratnas in first budget: Andhra CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government initiated the process of implementing two-thirds of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto within the three weeks of its formation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Tuesday that allocation of funds for the purpose will be made in the ensuing budget.

“We are committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people. The two-page election manifesto of the YSRC was pasted in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and directions have been issued to make similar arrangements in the chambers of ministers, secretaries and heads of departments so that they will make sincere efforts towards implementing all those mentioned in the manifesto,’’ he explained.

In his reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister, listing his government’s priorities and roadmap for implementation of the welfare and development schemes mentioned in the Governor’s speech, and stressed that benefits would be extended to all the eligible irrespective of caste, religion, region, and political affiliations.

Stating that the state has advantages like 972-km-long coastline and transportation facilities, Jagan said by adding transparency to the system they could bring a change.

“We want the State to be top in the country in ensuring social justice and, in keeping with our commitment to the cause, more berths in the Cabinet have been allocated to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. We will continue to give the same priority to these sections in filling up nominated posts as also awarding nominated works. Unlike the leader with 40 years of experience (read TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu), who always used to reach targets in the distant future, we have already started showing the results,’’ he asserted.

With particular reference to the education system, Jagan said that unlike the previous government which failed to implement the Right to Education Act and allowed private educational institutions to have a free run, his government will enforce it in toto and allocate 25 per cent of seats to students from poor families.

“We will change the education system completely. I have already directed officials to get the photographs of all the schools across the state and, within the next two years, we can prove how we can turn them into model centres of learning with infrastructure better than that of corporate sector,’’ he said.

Stating that illiteracy rate in the State stood at 33 per cent as per the 2011 census and it’s more than the national average, he said efforts would be made to bring it down to zero in the next five years.

“The countries with higher rate of literacy have more per capita income,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 15,000 would be given directly to mothers of school-going children on January 26 under ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

Stating that the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme would be rolled out well in advance and farmers would get Rs 12,500 on October 15 instead of next May, he said to reduce heavy monetary burden on farmers for digging borewells, the government would arrange 200 rigs, one each in every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency.

The zero-interest loans, stopped by the previous government to farmers and women’s groups, would be restored.

“Village Secretariats whose objective is to deliver government scheme benefits at the doorstep of beneficiaries will start working from October 2. Around four lakh village volunteers will be appointed with a monthly honorarium of `5,000. In case of any complaints of corruption against them, we will remove them,” he added.

Announcing door delivery of monthly ration items from September 1 and also supply of quality rice, he said the government would supply ration through video screening the beneficiaries in case of problems are encountered in taking fingerprints.

“In the previous regime, no development happened without corruption. But, we will change the system from bottom to top and will punish those involved in corruption at every level.”

