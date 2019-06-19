Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine-month-old baby kidnapped, killed in Warangal

The family members suspect sexual assault as well.

baby

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A man kidnapped a nine-month-old baby girl and killed her in Kumarpalli area of Hanamkonda in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, the police are tight-lipped and are awaiting post-mortem report to confirm.

The accused has been identified as Praveen Kumar of Madaram village of Parkal mandal in Warangal rural district.

According to family members, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house, when around 1.30 am, they noticed that the baby was missing and started searching for her. The baby's uncle, Bharat, reached the house and he started searching outside, when he spotted a man holding his niece.

The man went on to throw the baby on the road and by the time the uncle reached her, she was lying motionless in a pool of blood.

Passersby took care of the baby while Bharat ran behind the accused and managed to get hold of him after a ten-minute chase.

The baby, however, died on the way to the hospital.

"We are interrogating the accused. Everything will be clear after we get the forensic report," Hanamkonda CI Sampath Kumar told Express.

The family members are demanding stringent action against the accused.

 

