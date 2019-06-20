Home States Andhra Pradesh

65-year-old man burnt alive in fire mishap in Andhra 

Locals said that they alerted the fire services department immediately but there was delay in the fire tenders reaching the village.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A bedridden elderly man was burnt alive in a fire accident that also reduced 13 thatched houses to ashes on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Kammanamolu village of Nagayalanka mandal. 

Delay in fire tenders reaching the location was said to be the reason for the flames engulfing the nearby huts. Locals reported that the fire broke out around 1.30 am in a hut due to short circuit. This led to blasting of five LPG cylinders as the fire spread to neighbouring huts. 

Despite the fire department being informed of the incident almost immediately, it was almost an hour later that a fire tender reached the spot, locals alleged. There was no such vehicle available at the nearest fire station in Avanigadda, 15.3 km from the village. As such, the information had to be passed on to the station in Movva, 43 km from Kammanamolu. 

However, by the time the fire truck from Movva reached the affected area, nine huts were already gutted. 
The victim of the mishap, L Gopala Swamy, was sleeping at the time and could not make it out of his house, Nagayalanka police said. He is survived by his wife and two kids. His son, who is differently-abled, tried to rescue him but his attempt went in vain as the fire intensified due to strong winds. 

The property loss is expected to be around Rs 20 lakh, the locals claimed. Revenue, police and electricity department officials reached the village on Thursday and were ascertaining the cause of the fire. The affected appealed to the government to extend all necessary support to them.

Late arrival of fire tenders aggravated incident

Despite the fire department being informed of the incident almost immediately, it was almost an hour later that a fire truck reached the spot, according to the locals. There was no fire tender available at the nearest fire station in Avanigadda, 15.3 km from the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra fire accident Kammanamolu village fire huts burnt
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp