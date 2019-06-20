ISKCON rice scam: Report submitted to Visakhapatnam Collector

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following surprise raids on the Sagar Nagar office of ISKCON from where mid-day meal (MDM) scheme rice was being diverted to other cities, Civil Supplies department officials submitted a detailed report to District Collector V Vinay Chand. The officials are awaiting orders from the Collector to lodge a criminal case against those involved in the scam.

While Vigilance officials have seized 396 bags of rice, shifted from the Civil Supplies bags to private rice bags, it is learnt that V&E officials in Kakinada have found that the rice was allegedly being exported to African countries through a private export company. Letters written as ‘Saelony’, ‘Long Grain Riz Blanc Indien’ indicate that it is a variety of French language used in some of the African countries.

“While the ISKCON officials have said that the rice came from donors, the accountant at the ISKCON said they only take cash and not rice as donation. Also the bags that were said to be brought from Poorna Market were found in Kakinada; they were also said to be manufactured in Kakinada,” the V&E officer said.

Apart from the 396 rice bags, the officials also found another 396 empty bags kept aside. With no proper records at the ISKCON on the MDM for the past few months, the officials found there are no records of rice which they got through donations.

“The letters on the bags written ‘Export’ to Sri Sitaramanajaneya, Kakinada, shows that it is an export company in Kakinada. There is also a company with the same name, which is into export business. However, we are yet to get more details during our investigation,” DSP and in-charge Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer of Visakhapatnam district K Sravani said, while speaking to TNIE.

Modus operandi

