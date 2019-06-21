Monsoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh in a couple of days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the State in the next day or two, weathermen said. While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of heavy rainfall in all the coastal districts for the next 48 hours, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) said monsoon would arrive in the State on Friday or Saturday.

On Thursday, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and West and East Godavari districts experienced thunderstorm activity with gusty winds, and received light to moderate rains. The highest rainfall of 8.8 cm was recorded at Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam. Four cm rainfall in Krishna district gave a much-needed respite to denizens from the scorching heat.

K Nagaratna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD Hyderabad, told TNIE: “There will be good rains over the next four days. After formation of low pressure or cyclonic winds, the amount of rainfall will further increase in the State.”

According to the RTGS forecast, while north coastal districts would witness moderate rainfall, Kurnool, Chittoor and Anantpur districts would receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days.