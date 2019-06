By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Korean steel giant Posco has evinced interest in setting up of an integrated steel plant in AP. Posco CEO Bang Gil Ho called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday and expressed its readiness to set up the steel plant in the State.

With the CM directing the officials to make arrangements to take forward the matter, the Posco CEO said that a technical team will visit AP soon to study the feasibility.