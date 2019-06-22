Home States Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon finally arrives in Andhra Pradesh 

According to the IMD, rainfall between June 21 and 27 is likely to be above normal in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

After a delay of around 20 days, southwest monsoon has arrived in Andhra Pradesh.

After a delay of around 20 days, southwest monsoon has arrived in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The wait for monsoon is finally over. After a delay of around 20 days (the longest since 2001), southwest monsoon hit the State on Friday, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The onset of the season was also delayed in 2012, when it arrived on June 16. 

Briefing the media, YK Reddy, Director of IMD Hyderabad, said the rainfall in June might be below normal, but the overall seasonal rainfall was expected to be close to the normal range, which is 912 mm in the State.

“Heatwave conditions are unlikely as monsoon is active. Rains in July and August would make up for the low rainfall in June.”

According to the IMD, rainfall between June 21 and 27 is likely to be above normal in Rayalaseema and coastal AP.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) said in a press release: “Monsoon rains have hit Anantapur and Chittoor districts. On Friday, highest rainfall of 6.7 cm was recorded in Hiramandalam of Srikakulam.”

According to the RTGS, north coastal, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts may experience moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh  Andhra Pradesh  Monsoon Andhra Pradesh rains
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp