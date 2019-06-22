Monsoon finally arrives in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The wait for monsoon is finally over. After a delay of around 20 days (the longest since 2001), southwest monsoon hit the State on Friday, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The onset of the season was also delayed in 2012, when it arrived on June 16.

Briefing the media, YK Reddy, Director of IMD Hyderabad, said the rainfall in June might be below normal, but the overall seasonal rainfall was expected to be close to the normal range, which is 912 mm in the State.

“Heatwave conditions are unlikely as monsoon is active. Rains in July and August would make up for the low rainfall in June.”

According to the IMD, rainfall between June 21 and 27 is likely to be above normal in Rayalaseema and coastal AP.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) said in a press release: “Monsoon rains have hit Anantapur and Chittoor districts. On Friday, highest rainfall of 6.7 cm was recorded in Hiramandalam of Srikakulam.”

According to the RTGS, north coastal, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts may experience moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.