Andhra Pradesh budget outlay may be Rs 2 lakh crore, says, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy revealed that the State budget outlay would be around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Speaking to newsmen after participating in the pre-budget meeting held by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, he said that he had put forth the State government’s proposals seeking higher allocation of funds and release of all dues to AP at the earliest.

“We sought higher allocation of funds to the State, including to Polavaram project and capital Amaravati, as AP lost on several fronts due to bifurcation. We appealed to the Centre to implement all the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including SCS,” he said.

The Finance Minister earlier attended the GST Council meeting too to discuss the GST proposals. Buggana said he urged the Centre to consider reducing the tax on auto spare parts that affected the transport industry in Andhra Pradesh, besides seeking cut in tax on tamarind.