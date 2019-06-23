Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor girl held captive, gang-raped for six days in Andhra Pradesh 

While waiting at the bus stand, the girl was approached by one Balaji, who runs a shop in the town, who offered her shelter at his house.  

stop rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six persons for six days in Ongole town. The incident came to light on Sunday after the girl was abandoned by the accused at the bus stand. 

According to Ongole Taluka police, the girl, who hails from Nellapadu village in Guntur, admitted her ailing father at a private hospital in Vijayawada on June 10. During her stay in the city,  she developed friendship with a youngster who identified himself as Ramu. 

The two exchanged phone numbers when the girl left for her village after her father’s treatment. On June 16, she went to Ongole to meet Ramu, but could not reach him on his phone. 

The victim was taken to a room in Sundaraiah Bhavan locality where she was sexually assaulted by Balaji and five of his friends, Circle Inspector M Laxman said. Balaji, in the wee hours of Friday, abandoned the girl at the bus stand. 

After she gained consciousness, the girl reported the issue to the police. The police rushed the girl to a hospital and have reportedly taken four of the accused into custody. Hunt for the absconding two 
is underway. 

