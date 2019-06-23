Recruitment of village volunteers set to begin in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued orders for recruitment of village volunteers to deliver welfare schemes at the doorstep of all eligible beneficiaries. Notifications will be issued in the districts on June 23 or 24.

Applications can be submitted from June 23 to July 5 and after scrutiny, interviews will be conducted by the Selection Committee from July 11 to 25. Selected volunteers will be sent intimation letters on August 1. Induction and training for the selected will be held from August 5 to 10. All the volunteers will be positioned on August 15, when the scheme - village volunteers will be launched officially.

Speaking after being sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced to create 4 lakh new jobs - village volunteers with an honorarium of Rs5,000 per month and entrust them with the task of door delivery of the government welfare schemes.

The purpose of the village volunteers scheme is to streamline the delivery system in the State with an aim to improve the living standards of people through Navaratnalu as the core theme of governance. It is to ensure foolproof implementation of government schemes.

The objectives are to ensure timely and transparent services and eliminate corruption at all levels of administration. Village volunteers will identify the problems being faced by people in their jurisdiction, the same will be taken to the notice of gram panchayat authorities and get them resolved.

The cost of recruitment and training of village volunteers is estimated at Rs13.5 crore. The payment of honorarium of Rs5,000 per volunteer will cost Rs1,200 crore per year to the State exchequer.

The candidates must belong to the village or gram panchayat for which she/he is applying. The educational qualification for the post is Intermediate or its equivalent in plain areas, while in agency or tribal areas it is 10th class.

Rule of reservation will be followed and 50 per cent of posts in each category may be allotted for women. Youth who attained the age of 18 as on June 30, 2019 and not exceeding 35 years, are eligible to apply.

The candidates have to apply online through website link http://gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

All eligible candidates will be called for interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). A two-day induction training will be given to the selected volunteers at mandal level. A committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD) will map the territorial units (one volunteer for 50 households). Panchayat secretary at village level and MPDO at mandal level will monitor the performance of village volunteers regularly. Performance appraisal of volunteers at the district level will be done by the Collector.