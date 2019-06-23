Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance inspection finds insufficient midday meals in Guntur government school

During the inspection led by V&E, the team found that the midday meals supplied to the school was sufficient for only 70 of the 107 students.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

mid day meals

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department along with revenue and education officials conducted a surprise inspection at Sri Paturi Nagabhushanam Zilla Parishad High School at Pedavadlapudi in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district on Saturday and found that insufficient midday meals (MDM) were being served to the students.

During the inspection led by V&E regional officer T Sobhamanjari and other department officials during serving of midday meals to the students, the team found that the midday meals supplied to the school was sufficient for only 70 of the 107 students while the remaining 37 went hungry. 

To this, the headmaster could not furnish the exact details of the number of students being served the midday meals every day as regular attendance was not being maintained.

It also came to light that midday meals agency Akshya Patra followed a practice of collecting the details of the students seeking midday meals the previous evening and supplying food the next day at around 9 am, much before the food being served, leading to it getting cold.

Further, the officials found that proper hygiene was not being maintained at the toilets meant for boys and girls and there was no drinking water supply in the school, forcing the staffers to pay `5 for each can of water.

Further, it came to light that no higher official inspected the school and no parents-teacher meeting was held for the last one year. Circle Inspector S Anthony Raj and head constables J Nageswara Rao and K Siva Krishna also participated in the inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance Andhra Pradesh Guntur Andhra Pradesh government school midday meals Andhra Pradesh midday meals
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp