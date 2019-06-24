Confusion as Andhra Pradesh government yet to take call on 10 per cent EWS quota in medical colleges

Kiranmai Tutika By

VIJAYAWADA: Will the 10 per cent reservation for Kapus and other Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) get implemented in the State medical colleges from this academic year? The chances are very less as the officials concerned didn’t receive any orders from the State government, which is yet to frame guidelines for its implementation.

Though the previous TDP government passed a Bill allotting 5 per cent quota for Kapus and 5 per cent for EWS under the 10 per cent quota for EWS in government jobs and educational institutions, it didn’t send orders to departments such as Education and Medical and Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

For NEET PG counselling, which took place in April, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) did not implement the 10 per cent reservation as they didn’t receive clear instructions from the State government.

The admission for MBBS through NEET UG 2019 has been initiated in the State and the NTRUHS issued a notification in that regard recently.

In the all-India quota, the 10 per cent reservation for the EWS is being implemented and the Medical Council of India (MCI) has given directions to State governments to increase the number of seats in medical colleges for implementing the same.

However, the State government is yet to issue orders for the implementation of the EWS quota. With this, a large number of students might lose their opportunity because the MCI, which gave nod for increase of seats, might withdraw it if the State government doesn’t implement the 10 per cent EWS reservation from this year.

With the MCI nod, 200-500 medical seats are expected to be added to the existing 4,000 seats in the State colleges.Earlier, the NTRUHS officials held a meeting with the State government officials over the implementation of EWS quota in medical colleges from this year. However, the meeting failed to make any headway.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG admissions under the national pool have started and the first phase will conclude on Monday. After completion of the first counselling under the national pool, the first phase of counselling under the State pool has to be started. However, the NTRUHS was unable to take a decision on 10 per cent EWS reservation. Meanwhile, the university has released a notification for admission in UG medical seats.

Speaking to TNIE, S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS, said, “We have no clarity on the implementation of 10 per cent reservation and we need to get orders from the State government. The counselling for UG medical admission is likely to be started from the first week of July. If we don’t get order from State government regarding 10 per cent reservation for EWS and Kapus, then we will not implement it this year.”

The Telangana government has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation for students hailing from Economically Weaker Sections for admission into government medical and dental colleges from this academic year.

