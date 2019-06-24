Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram charges: YSRC making a mountain out of a molehill, says TDP

TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a vacation in Europe, said that for the party, State’s interests always comes first and it will never change.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that the previous TDP government had turned Polavaram project as a “care of address for scams” and that TDP leaders made huge money out of it, key TDP leaders got into huddle at the residence of N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday after holding a teleconference with the party chief, who is on a vacation in Europe. Naidu said for the TDP, State’s interests always comes first and it will never change.

“Irrespective of where we are, in power or in the Opposition, interests of AP is our only objective.  Those who try to make baseless allegations of corruption against the TDP will suffer from the same allegations. People have remained and will always remain with the TDP,” Naidu said and asked the party leaders to improve their relations with people and at the same time stand by the families of the victims of YSRC party attacks.

Stating that YSRC leaders were levelling allegations on a “non-issue”, TDP deputy floor leader in the State Assembly K Atchannaidu said that YSRC leaders were trying to dig a mountain to unveil ‘truth’. “They are welcome to do it. But, they will not find anything,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Jagan was making U-turns on Polavaram.

