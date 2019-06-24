Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poor mothers of kids studying in government and private school eligible for 'Amma Vodi' scheme in AP

The Chief Minister's Office resolved all doubts over the applicability of Jagan government’s flagship programme.

Published: 24th June 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

The State government is yet to work out the number of beneficiaries

The State government is yet to work out the number of beneficiaries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It is official now. Every poor woman who sends her children to school – whether government or private – is eligible for Rs 15,000 annual financial assistance under the State government’s ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

Putting an end to confusion prevailing over the eligibility for ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, to be launched from January 26, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that the scheme was applicable to every poor woman who sends her children to school.

The reports that only women who send children to government schools would be eligible for the benefit created confusion. The comments of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendrananth three days ago in Kurnool only added to the confusion.

He had said the scheme would be applicable only to the mothers of students studying in government schools. The minister gave the clarification amidst reports that ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme if extended to all, would be misused by private schools and would have an adverse impact on government schools.

However, Rajendranath’s comments seems to have sent wrong signals and, not wishing to give undue advantage to the Opposition, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday, clarified that Jagan Mohan Reddy, during Aksharabhyasam programme organised as part of Rajanna Badi Bata, had announced that scheme benefit would be extended to mothers no matter whether they send the children to government or private schools. “The only requirement is that her children should go to school,” the press note states.

During his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan made a promise to give Rs 15,000 per year to every poor woman who sends her children to school. The objective is to eliminate child labour and, at the same time, improve the literacy rate in the State.

According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, as against 26 per cent illiteracy rate in the country, Andhra Pradesh has 33 per cent and he wants to change. The new CM conceived Amma Vodi scheme with the aim of bringing down the illiteracy rate in the State.

The Chief Minister has already made his intentions clear to reform the government school system. The State Cabinet has taken a decision to get all the 40,000 government schools in the State photographed to juxtapose their present state of affairs with their improved condition after two years. In the next two years, measures would be taken to improve the basic infrastructure facilities like drinking water, toilets, teaching equipment and other related aspects. The State government will shortly initiate measures in this direction.

Government yet to work out number of beneficiaries

The State government is yet to work out the number of beneficiaries. It is to be seen whether any allocation will be made in the coming budget for Jagan’s flagship programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amma Vodi scheme YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh school kids Andhra Pradesh educational scheme
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp