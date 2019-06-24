Poor mothers of kids studying in government and private school eligible for 'Amma Vodi' scheme in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It is official now. Every poor woman who sends her children to school – whether government or private – is eligible for Rs 15,000 annual financial assistance under the State government’s ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

Putting an end to confusion prevailing over the eligibility for ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, to be launched from January 26, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified that the scheme was applicable to every poor woman who sends her children to school.

The reports that only women who send children to government schools would be eligible for the benefit created confusion. The comments of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendrananth three days ago in Kurnool only added to the confusion.

He had said the scheme would be applicable only to the mothers of students studying in government schools. The minister gave the clarification amidst reports that ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme if extended to all, would be misused by private schools and would have an adverse impact on government schools.

However, Rajendranath’s comments seems to have sent wrong signals and, not wishing to give undue advantage to the Opposition, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday, clarified that Jagan Mohan Reddy, during Aksharabhyasam programme organised as part of Rajanna Badi Bata, had announced that scheme benefit would be extended to mothers no matter whether they send the children to government or private schools. “The only requirement is that her children should go to school,” the press note states.

During his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan made a promise to give Rs 15,000 per year to every poor woman who sends her children to school. The objective is to eliminate child labour and, at the same time, improve the literacy rate in the State.

According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, as against 26 per cent illiteracy rate in the country, Andhra Pradesh has 33 per cent and he wants to change. The new CM conceived Amma Vodi scheme with the aim of bringing down the illiteracy rate in the State.

The Chief Minister has already made his intentions clear to reform the government school system. The State Cabinet has taken a decision to get all the 40,000 government schools in the State photographed to juxtapose their present state of affairs with their improved condition after two years. In the next two years, measures would be taken to improve the basic infrastructure facilities like drinking water, toilets, teaching equipment and other related aspects. The State government will shortly initiate measures in this direction.

Government yet to work out number of beneficiaries

The State government is yet to work out the number of beneficiaries. It is to be seen whether any allocation will be made in the coming budget for Jagan’s flagship programme.