Jagan government downgrades Z category security for Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The security of former IT Minister and son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh has been reduced from Z category to normal, keeping 2+2 security cover. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Further, other family members of Chandrababu Naidu, who had been enjoying security cover, were denied the same now.

Taking objection to the same, TDP leaders who met at the residence of Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described it as a vindictive action on the part of Jagan government. They recalled that Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure as the chief minister had allowed the security cover to YS Viajayamma, wife of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, his daughter Sharmila, even after Security Review Committee had recommended the cancellation of the same.

They said as the Leader of the Opposition, Jagan was provided with Z category security and stressed that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide security cover for the Leader of the Opposition and his family. By not doing so, the government is endangering the lives of Naidu and his family.

However, Chandrababu Naidu, who returned from his foreign trip on Tuesday is yet to respond on the issue.