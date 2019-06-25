Man calls off marriage over missing caste name on Aadhaar card in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Doubts over the caste of a bride led to last-minute cancellation of a marriage at Pedakakani on Sunday night. The bride’s family lodged a complaint in Krosuru police station on Monday against the bridegroom’s family for cancelling the marriage without any valid reason.

According to the police, the marriage was scheduled to be held at Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy temple at Pedakakani. The priest asked the bridegroom and bride to submit their Aadhaar cards for entry of their names in the temple register.

In the Aadhaar card of the bride, Sarada, her father’s name was mentioned as Pidugu Anjaneyulu, without the suffix Reddy though they claim to belong to that caste.

Following the doubts expressed by the priest, the bridegroom’s parents and relatives pursued the matter which led to a quarrel. The bridegroom Venkata Reddy and his father Munnagi Appi Reddy belong to Gudipadu village in Sattenapalli mandal.

Pidugu Anjaneyulu who hails from Gadevaripalli village, contended that they do not have the tradition of tagging the suffix Reddy to their names though they belong to Pichikunta Reddy sub-caste. But Appi Reddy was not convinced with the explanation given by the bride’s father and cancelled the marriage.

Following the incident, Anjaneyulu lodged a complaint with Krosuru police against Appi Reddy. Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy temple EOD Subba Rao said he came to know about the marriage cancellation through the priests.