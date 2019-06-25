Andhra Pradesh man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on him for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017. The co-accused, his younger brother, was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 was imposed on him.

First Additional District Sessions Judge S Sridevi delivered the judgement here on Monday after hearing the arguments and examining 28 witnesses.

Accused Mekala Nagaraju Rao (then 22), an auto driver, and his younger brother Mekala Srinu had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl from her residence at Sultanabad in Tenali town of Guntur district on November 4, 2017 and took her to Chenchupet in Tenali and raped her multiple times, before taking her to Hyderabad.

Tenali DSP M Snehita filed case under POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act against the duo. APP K Varalakshmi had prosecuted the case and DSP Snehita had investigated the case.