CM Jagan directs Vijayawada police to reopen sensational call money-sex scandal

Directing the police officials concerned to reopen the case, the Chief Minister warned that no one will be spared, irrespective of party affiliations, if they were found guilty.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing during collectors conference at Praja Vedika in Undavalli near in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government is giving top priority to women’s safety, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed Vijayawada city police to take action against the accused in the sensational call money-sex scandal which shook the State in 2016. While speaking to top police officials on the final day of the Collectors’ Conference here, Jagan said he will focus on good governance, good, friendly and corruption-free policing in the State. Speaking on the call money-sex scandal, Jagan expressed anger over the “poor response” of police in protecting the interests of women and asked the police how many people were arrested so far.

Directing the police officials concerned to reopen the case, the Chief Minister warned that no one will be spared, irrespective of party affiliations, if they were found guilty.

“Be it anyone or belongs to any political party, I’m not going to be silent when the issue pertains to the safety and respect of women. These type of incidents shall not repeat again. The entire police department should be cleansed,” said Jagan.

According to the Vijayawada police, as many as 1,250 cases related to call money racket were reported in the special cell so far.

When TNIE asked the Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on the action following the CM’s instruction to reopen the case, he said instruction was given to officials concerned to examine the status of the cases. “A proper investigation will be initiated to take action against the accused in the call money sex scandal. It would be too early to comment on the issue,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, State working president of Republican Party of India Borugadda Anil lodged a complaint with the police commissioner seeking action against former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna, Bode Prasad and others for “supporting” the accused in the racket.

TAGS
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Vijayawada police call money-sex scandal
