Home States Andhra Pradesh

Financial concurrence for RCE of Polavaram set to take longer

The committee, which was held by the members from Finance Committee and Technical Advisory Committee, has deferred a decision on giving a clearance to the RCE.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The financial concurrence for the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of Polavaram Irrigation Project is set to take more time as the committee, which met in New Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on the issue, decided to defer it to next meeting likely to be held next month. Funds for the execution of project would be released only after the Rs 55,548-crore-RCE gets a nod from the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking to TNIE, a top-ranking official said, “The committee, which was held by the members from Finance Committee and Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), has deferred a decision on giving a clearance to the RCE. The members sought more details from the State officials and it will be discussed in the next meeting.”

For the record, the RCE was approved by the TAC in February. Following this, the State Water Resources department has been seeking that the RCE be given financial concurrence so that funds could be released, but has remained under Central Water Commission’s (CWC) scrutiny.

The release of Rs 3,000 crore interim funds, as sought by the State government, too is expected to take a little longer. Even though the State Water Resources officials claimed that the Centre was positive on the release of interim funds, the CWC sought the audit report of expenditure made on the project prior to March 31, 2014, which the State government is yet to submit.

The same was pointed out by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. “But, it may soon happen as the State government is making a strong case for the release. Once the financial committee agrees to it, it will be sent to Ministry of Finance, which will release the funds through NABARD,” another official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Polavaram RCE Polavaram Irrigation Project Andhra Pradesh Polavaram cost
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp