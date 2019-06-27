Home States Andhra Pradesh

After Praja Vedika demolition, TDP leaders fear Chandrababu Naidu's house might face same fate

During internal talks among the TDP’s senior leaders, they discussed the possibility of the government forcing Chandrababu Naidu to vacate.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Praja Vedika that was dismantled at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

A view of the Praja Vedika that was dismantled at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Is former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on the hunt for an alternative house in Vijayawada? Though party leaders maintained that no such discussion took place and refuted reports doing the rounds in the media, speculation is rife that Naidu, in the wake of the dismantling of the Praja Vedika by the Jagan government on the grounds that it was constructed illegally, fears that the rented house in the vicinity where he lives might face the same fate and is in a hurry to find an alternative accommodation at the earliest.

“As of now, we are not in a hurry to find an alternative accommodation for Naidu and we have not discussed it with our leader. But we are apprehensive that the government might resort to demolition of Naidu’s residence located on the bund of river Krishna any time like it did in the case of Praja Vedika,’’ a senior TDP leader told TNIE. 

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu living in illegal house, says Andhra Pradesh​ CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Stating that Naidu is yet to take a call, he said that during internal talks among the party’s senior leaders, they discussed the possibility of the government forcing him to vacate.

“As we have to take several issues like security aspects, traffic problems that might affect locals because of the movement of Naidu as well as public accessibility to him, into consideration before zeroing in on a suitable alternative accommodation, we are discussing the issue without his knowledge,’’ the TDP leader explained.

He clarified that the search for an alternative residence for Naidu did not begin yet. However, unconfirmed reports suggested that two guest houses were selected in Vijayawada – one at Bharathi Nagar and the other opposite the Kamineni Hospital.

